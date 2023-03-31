Turk.Estate: Russian demand for rental housing in Turkey fell by 49.16 percent in February

In February 2023, the demand for rental property in Turkey from the Russians fell by 49.16 percent compared to January of the same year. The fact that Russian citizens have turned away from renting housing in a popular resort country was reported to Lente.ru by experts from the Turk.Estate portal.

The specialists noted that the decline in demand was the most significant since November 2022. In addition, following the results of February of this year, the number of requests from Russians for rental property decreased by 42.73 percent compared to the second month of the previous year. Compared to February 2021, in 2023, the negative dynamics was 5.3 percent.

Finally, the number of requests from Russian citizens regarding rental property in a foreign country in January-February 2023 decreased by 12.18 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Despite the observed drop, this year’s figure was 49.96 percent higher than the figure for the first two months of 2021.

In March, Easyhome Turkey experts came to the conclusion that Russians turned their backs on buying a home in Turkey. According to them, in February 2023, their demand for the purchase of real estate in this country fell by 50.11 percent compared to January.