TourDom: Russians have the opportunity to fly to Turkey at competitive prices

The Russians have the opportunity to fly to the popular resort of Turkey on a budget – Russian carriers have begun selling air tickets to Antalya for March at competitive prices. The portal reports TourDom.

So, Azimut has the most interesting options for tourists – on March 4 and 11, the airline offers compatriots to go from Sochi to Antalya for 14.9 thousand rubles in both directions. From Mineralnye Vody, the flight will cost more – you can fly to Antalya round-trip on March 5 and 12 for 23.7 thousand rubles.

Pobeda also has profitable offers – on March 5 and 10, the carrier sells travel documents on the route Moscow – Antalya – Moscow for 18 thousand rubles. For residents of Kazan, a round-trip flight on March 5 and 11 on Southwind charters will cost almost 22 thousand rubles, a flight from St. Petersburg on the wings of Aeroflot will cost even more – from 35 thousand rubles per person.

Earlier it became known that Russian tourists have become less likely to relax in the resorts of Turkey for one reason – recent earthquakes in the country have led to a drop in demand among travelers. At the same time, according to experts, the traditional tourist flow from Russia will be restored by the summer high season.