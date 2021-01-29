The share of non-cash trade turnover in Russia reached 54.1 percent last year. This has become a historic record, according to research laboratories “SberIndex” and IT-company “Platform OFD”.

Due to the pandemic, buyers prefer to avoid unnecessary contact with contaminated surfaces, which include paper money, the report said. In 18 regions, the share of non-cash turnover exceeded 60 percent in the fourth quarter. The record was set by the Nenets Autonomous Okrug with an indicator of 70 percent. The top three also included the Republic of Karelia (64.9 percent) and the Murmansk region (64.1 percent).

Sberbank called it “an outstanding leap” that more than half (53.1 percent) of payments in convenience stores turned out to be non-cash in the last quarter of last year. Restaurants (76.6 percent) were the leaders in terms of the share of such payments. At the same time, the volume of paper money in circulation in the country is also growing. However, legal entities became the driver of demand for cash.

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, the popularity of cashless payments has grown worldwide. Scientists from the University of Chicago believe that this trend is dangerous: with the growth of non-cash use, spending on junk food has also increased.