More than half of Russians (59 percent) expect a salary increase next year, according to a survey by the online job search service SuperJob. Writes about salary expectations RIA News…

The importance of stability in work was stated by 36 percent of Russians, another 29 percent of those surveyed want career growth, and another 26 percent of those surveyed dream of working under adequate leadership in 2021.

Most often, the respondents with an income of 30 to 50 thousand rubles (66 percent) spoke about a salary increase. At the same time, respondents under 24 years of age are most expecting career growth and stability (41 percent and 50 percent, respectively).

Women and men expect almost the same wage increases – 59 percent and 60 percent, respectively. At the same time, women dream of stability and new tasks more often than men, analysts say.

In addition, 25 percent of Russians are counting on new interesting tasks and projects, 17 percent of workers want to improve working conditions. Another 16 percent of those surveyed said that it is important for them to “upgrade the motivation system,” and 9 percent want recognition for their work.

Also, 5 percent and 4 percent of respondents expect a decrease in workload and an improvement in relations in the team next year. In addition, 8 percent admitted that they no longer expect anything from their work.

Earlier, Russians were predicted to drop wages in 2021 by almost 11 percent compared to 2019. However, too serious socio-economic changes in Russia should not be expected due to the high share of the state in the economy, explained Margarita Ratnikova, director of the Free Economic Society of Russia. She pointed out that a third of Russians receive their salaries from the budget, which means that their pay cut will not affect them.