V Facebook-the group “Community Orekhovo-Borisovo / Zyablikovo / Brateevo, Moscow (OBOZYABRA)” the user complained that after starting attending kindergarten, her child began to fall ill too often. In the comments under her post, the Russians revealed the reason for what was happening.

“The son began to go to the state garden, but this is horror: he walks for two days, then three weeks of snot. This time, after the matinee in the garden, his ear ached and the temperature rose … Moreover, he trembles when I bring him to the garden, and in the evenings he has terrible tantrums, ”the narrator shared, noting that her family has more problems than benefits from the garden.

Most of the users advised her to change the garden, naming the proven options. They also explained the reasons why a child can often get sick. “First, try changing the garden, because if he doesn’t like it, psychosomatics works”, “The garden definitely needs to be changed, or at least the group. My daughter stopped getting sick as soon as she became interested and liked the teacher, ”they wrote.

One of the subscribers of the Internet community noted: if you get sick officially in the state department, with a record in your medical record, the payment is recalculated in the next month. “There are no recounts in private gardens,” she added.

