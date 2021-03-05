Most Russians will go on holidays from 6 to 8 March to Moscow and St. Petersburg. About what specific amount they are willing to spend on travel for women for the holiday, reported in the study of the online service Ostrovok, received by the editorial office of “Lenta.ru”.

So, according to analysts, on average, tourists book rooms for two for three nights for 4.3 thousand rubles per day, which is 30 percent higher than in the same period in 2020.

At the same time, accommodation in Yekaterinburg turned out to be the most budgetary (two thousand rubles a day for two), and Krasnodar is in second place in terms of cheapness (2.2 thousand rubles a night).

In addition, as experts found out, the most expensive trip for the holidays to the Krasnaya Polyana ski resort – where tourists book hotels on average at a cost of 14 thousand rubles per night.

It also became known that the Turkish city of Istanbul turned out to be among the most popular foreign destinations – the average cost of a hotel room there will be 10.5 thousand rubles per night. At the same time, in Hurghada, accommodation will cost an average of 5.3 thousand rubles per night, and in Sharm el-Sheikh – 5.5 thousand rubles.

In February, it was reported that a flight from Moscow to St. Petersburg was the cheapest destination for a trip on March 8th. So, a round-trip air ticket will cost an average of 3.9 thousand rubles. In second place is Voronezh, where you can go for four thousand rubles. A flight to Yekaterinburg will cost 900 rubles more.