The Russians named the best age for the birth of their first child on average 25 years for a woman and 28 years for a man. This is evidenced by the results of a study of the online job search service SuperJob, reports RBC.

About 44 percent of those surveyed expressed the opinion that it is best for a woman to give birth to her first child between the ages of 19 and 24. At the same time, for men, the appearance of the first child is optimal between the ages of 25 and 29, according to 48 percent of Russians. It is noted that at least 40 percent of respondents from groups with four different income levels chose such answers.

The options for the appearance of the first child under 18 and over 40 have become the most unpopular for both women and men. From zero to two percent of the respondents spoke for them. At the same time, about nine percent of the respondents found it difficult to name the best age for the birth of a child. Compared to 2010, Russians began to pay more attention to factors such as the degree of psychological readiness and financial capabilities of the family.

The survey was conducted from 11 to 23 February. It was attended by three thousand representatives of the economically active population from all districts of the country.