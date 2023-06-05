Professor Linnik: swimming in a pond is dangerous if there is a factory, ducks or garbage nearby

Swimming in some bodies of water can result in serious health problems. Professor of the Department of Economics and Management in the Fuel and Energy Complex of the State University of Management Vladimir Linnik in an interview with the agency “Prime” listed ways to recognize a river dangerous for water entertainment.

So, when choosing a place for swimming, you need to pay attention to nearby industrial facilities. As the expert explained, enterprises often dump production waste into nearby water bodies. In recent years, the treatment system has improved, but no one can still guarantee that all discharges go through the treatment system, Linnik emphasized.

Another nuisance can be waterfowl, which pollute the water with waste products. This can lead to skin irritations or food poisoning, the professor warned the Russians.

According to Linnik, one should not forget about the irresponsibility of the vacationers themselves, who very often do not give a damn about the environment.

“If you see rusty braziers left on the beach, garbage and broken bottles, keep in mind that all this can also lie at the bottom of the reservoir,” the expert concluded.

Earlier, dermatologist Natalia Zhovtan told how to prepare the skin for the active effects of ultraviolet radiation during the holidays. In particular, the doctor recommended taking a course of antioxidant vitamins on the eve of rest, as well as using external moisturizers with an antioxidant effect.

In addition, in order to avoid sunburn, the doctor recommended following a few simple rules: use sunscreen, wear a hat, use glasses with a UV filter.