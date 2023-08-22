“VseInstrumenty.ru”: for apartments where pets live, it is worth choosing porcelain stoneware

To protect the apartment from pets after a new renovation, you must first choose the right flooring. Galina Sushchek, an expert at the VseInstrumenty.ru online hypermarket, listed the methods of protection for the Russians. The material is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

According to the expert, it is necessary to think in advance about the choice of finishing materials. As a floor covering in an apartment where there are pets, you should choose ceramic tiles, porcelain stoneware, laminate with a thickness of 12 millimeters or a lint-free carpet.

“If the pet is used to dusting itself off in the house after a walk, washable paint is suitable for wall decoration – it does not absorb dirt and is cleaned with soapy water. And a smooth laminated coating will save you from the habit of sharpening your teeth on furniture, ”Sushchek said.

As for furniture, you should pay attention to things upholstered in anti-claw fabric. It is better to choose curtains or blinds, you can also order textiles from anti-vandal fabrics.

