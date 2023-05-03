Trichologist Oshchepkova advised using thermal protection to maintain hair quality

Beautician-trichologist Victoria Oshchepkova listed the Russians ways to maintain the quality of hair. The corresponding comment is published by the publication life.

First of all, the specialist advised to dry the curls with a hairdryer on a program with a cool temperature and using thermal protection. “Overdrying your hair with high temperature blow dryers, flat irons, and curling irons can disrupt the outer protective cuticle and thus cause it to break, including styling products, as well as shampoos with a lot of sulfates and low-quality dyes. By avoiding all these moments, we can prevent brittleness, dryness and breakage of hair, ”she warned.

In addition, Oshchepkova recalled the importance of consuming the necessary trace elements and vitamins that improve the appearance of the strands. In conclusion, the doctor advised to seek advice from trichologists as a preventive measure in order to prevent possible health problems with curls.

