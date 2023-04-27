RBC: 25% of Russians opened cards for payment abroad

Some Russian citizens have managed to adapt to the sanctions against the country’s banking system. About it testify RBC poll results.

About 25 percent of respondents said they have opened bank cards that can be used to pay abroad and in foreign online stores. 10 percent of respondents for such transactions resort to the services of intermediaries or use other people’s cards. At the same time, the majority of citizens (65.2 percent) answered that they did not have such cards.

26.6 percent of the respondents spoke about the closing of foreign currency deposits in dollars and euros. 21.5 percent of citizens announced their intention to continue to keep such savings, and 3.4 percent plan to open foreign currency deposits. At the same time, half of the Russians said that they do not have such deposits in banks, and besides, they are not going to open them in the future. Only 7.4 percent of survey participants own deposits in the currencies of friendly countries (the survey mentioned the Chinese yuan, the UAE dirham, the Brazilian real, the Armenian dram and the Kazakh tenge).

26.4 percent of respondents consider themselves affected by the freezing of foreign securities. At the same time, 33.7 percent of respondents own shares of Russian companies, and 8.7 percent plan to buy them. 46.7 percent of citizens do not have and do not plan to acquire Russian securities.

The survey was conducted in March-April 2023 on the platforms of RBC and the NKR rating agency. It was attended by about three thousand respondents.

Large-scale sanctions against the Russian financial system were introduced in March 2022. Almost all significant banks of the country fell under them, they faced disconnection from the SWIFT international payment system and forced closure of accounts abroad. The import of cash dollars and euros into Russia was also banned. All this complicated the conduct of foreign exchange transactions.

At the same time, Visa and MasterCard payment systems announced the suspension of work in Russia. Their cards issued on the territory of the country have ceased to work abroad, and foreign cards of these payment systems are not supported in retail outlets and ATMs in the Russian Federation. For payments abroad, Russians can use cards opened with foreign credit institutions, as well as Mir and UnionPay payment systems – in a limited number of countries and outlets.