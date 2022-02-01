Russian developers and buyers are increasingly using installment plans when concluding transactions for the sale of apartments in new buildings, writes “Russian newspaper”. As a rule, installments are given for six months, less often for a year.

The trend of the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 was the provision of installments until the completion of the construction of the house, the newspaper notes. Marina Shadrunova, the head of the department for working with new buildings at MIEL, said that in the second half of 2021, developers were forced to soften the installment terms due to cooling demand for housing.

According to the expert, in installments, the size of the first installment should be 20-30 percent, it itself is interest-free or given at rates that are lower than mortgage rates. This attracts buyers who have found an alternative to mortgages in this scheme.

The demand for installment plans in total sales increased from 25 percent in 2020 to 36 percent in 2021, one of the development companies told the publication. In general, depending on the city, the share of installments ranges from 5 to 67 percent.

The downside of installments is high payments: they are several times higher than mortgage payments, experts point out. Plus – for its registration it is not required to collect documents, as for a mortgage, only a passport is enough.

Previously, Russians were asked not to apply for a mortgage if the family does not have an airbag – an amount in the amount of expenses for three to six months, including mortgage payments. In addition, it is better to abandon mortgage plans if the potential monthly loan payment exceeds 40-45 percent of income, said Olga Daineko, an expert at the NIFI Center for Financial Literacy of the Russian Ministry of Finance.