Chef and TV presenter Vladimir Pavlov revealed to the Russians a useful replacement for the traditional meat kebab. He told about this in an interview with Sputnik radio.

According to him, although meat gives a feeling of satiety, it is hardly perceived by the body. The specialist advises to cook vegetables or fish on charcoal instead. He notes that in this case, a person will be able to eat more and at the same time feel much better. You can also use mushrooms for a picnic, which take a long time to digest and give a feeling of satiety, like meat, Pavlov added.

The expert emphasized that the main thing in cooking on charcoal is a special aroma that allows you to fry even the most ordinary vegetables “a thousand times tastier than in a pan.”

Previously, a nutritionist, candidate of medical sciences Olga Grigoryan listed several rules that must be observed when going to barbecue. The specialist recommended that you be moderate when eating meat and stretch this process over time. “Before such a heavy meal, it is still better to eat salads and do not pounce on food, you need to stretch it in time. I ate a salad – I started making a barbecue, we talked – we ate a little meat, ”she advises.