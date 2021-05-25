The Russians plan to spend about 40 thousand rubles on summer vacations. This amount was disclosed by Kirill Rodin, director for work with public authorities at VTsIOM, during his presentation at the online conference of the MIA “Russia Today”, reports RIA News…

Rodin said that according to a VTsIOM poll, in 2021, Russians began to save less for summer vacations than in 2020 – 40 thousand rubles against 49.5 thousand rubles.

Nevertheless, the expert noted that the awareness of Russians about the state tourist cashback program has grown – in 2021 about 31 percent of citizens know about it, while in 2020 the figure was 19 percent.

Earlier in May, Russians revealed vacation plans – according to a survey, more than half of respondents (54 percent) said they were not going to take a vacation this summer. About a quarter of the respondents (26 percent) will go on vacation in June, another 35 percent – in July. The most popular month for tourist trips was August – 39 percent of citizens make plans for it.