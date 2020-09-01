Collective immunity to coronavirus among Russians will be formed by November. This period, subject to the start of vaccination, was indicated by the head of the department of microbiology of latent infections of the Gamaleya Institute, Viktor Zuev, on the air of the NSN.

“The vaccine will be delivered in September, as I heard from the Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko. By November, the effect of herd immunity will be felt, ”he explained. Zuev added that population resistance to viruses appears if at least 60 percent of citizens have developed antibodies.

At the same time, he assigned vaccination an important role in the formation of herd immunity. With an intensive vaccination campaign, Russia will surpass 60 percent in a couple of months, he assured.

Earlier Murashko said that the first deliveries of the drug in large quantities will begin in September, by November they will reach maximum volumes.

At the end of August, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, announced new data on the number of Russians with immunity to coronavirus. Antibodies to infection were formed in 24-26 percent of the inhabitants of Russia, that is, in a quarter of the population. The most active immunity was formed among children, up to 40 percent of them had an infection without clinical signs.