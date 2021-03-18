Analysts of the Tutu.ru travel and travel service have determined where the Russians are going to celebrate the May holidays. The list of destinations is published by RT.

Thus, Simferopol became the most popular destination among travelers flying from Moscow. A ticket to Crimea will cost an average of 6.3 thousand rubles.

Sochi was on the second line of the rating, the ticket price was 5.4 thousand rubles. Next comes Kaliningrad with an average ticket price of 4.9 thousand rubles.

Among tourists departing from the capital, tickets to Mineralnye Vody, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar, Anapa, Makhachkala and Gelendzhik are also in demand.

With departures from St. Petersburg, the situation is a little different: here the most popular flights were flights to Sochi (6.3 thousand rubles). The second and third places were taken by Simferopol (8.2 thousand rubles) and Kaliningrad (4.7 thousand rubles). Also, travelers were interested in Mineralnye Vody, Krasnodar, Samara and Kazan.

At the same time, the average cost of air travel within Russia from May 1 to 10 this year has decreased compared to the same period last year. So, this year the average price of a one-way ticket was 7.2 thousand rubles, while a year earlier it was 7.5 thousand rubles.

On March 9, it was reported that Russian travelers en masse decided to leave the country in the spring on three foreign routes. According to analysts, most of the tourists have planned a vacation in Turkey. Armenia is in second place in popularity, and Kyrgyzstan is in third place.