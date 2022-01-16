The Russians discussed how to deal with neighbors making loud love behind the wall. Tips appeared under the post in Instagram-account “Top VAO of Moscow”.

“Neighbors love each other very loudly every (almost) night and interfere with sleep. What to do? Can you hear your neighbors?” – the author of the topic turned to netizens. Commentators noted that if neighbors are noisily having sex after 11 p.m., then in such a situation it is legal to contact the police. But first, netizens recommended talking to neighbors. “Write a note on the door: ‘Don’t act like a porn actress,’” one of the users jokingly wrote.

Many noted that there is nothing wrong with the fact that people love a friend, and recommended in such situations to calm down, not pay attention or “not envy” at all and follow the example of neighbors. “Maybe they make porn there. Laughter with laughter, we ended up in St. Petersburg in the early 2000s, ”one of the commentators recalled a funny situation.

Earlier, the expert named the most popular sex toys among Muscovites. The best sellers of the year were the couples vibrator, vacuum stimulators, rabbit vibrator and male masturbators.