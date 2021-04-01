In St. Petersburg, three men fried eggs with a remedy for cockroaches and ended up in intensive care, one of the Russians died. Writes about this “Fontanka”.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening, March 31, in the Krasnoselsky district of the Northern capital, in one of the apartments of a residential building on Veteranov Avenue. Three men prepared an egg dish using a cockroach repellent. They were hospitalized with organophosphate poisoning.

As a result, one of the victims died, two more are in intensive care. The rest of the circumstances of the incident are being established.

In February, children were poisoned with sanitizing pills at a school in the Saratov region. The teacher gave the remedy to the fourth-graders, confusing it with vitamins. All six children ended up in the Krasnoarmeysk hospital, two were in intensive care. The Investigative Committee is checking this fact.