“RG” reported on the main shortcomings of Japanese used cars

Experts interviewed by Rossiyskaya Gazeta explained to Russians, the main disadvantages of Japanese used cars. It is noted that these cars are reliable and are loved by Russian citizens.

The material indicates that about half of used cars are delivered to Russia from Japan. Director of Avilon. Used cars” Nikolai Baskakov said that the key factor here is the cost, since new cars are much more expensive.

Denis Migal, General Director of the Fresh Auto automotive marketplace, explained that right-hand drive Japanese cars are difficult to adapt to Russian conditions, for example, they need to adjust the optics, and some models were used only in the southern regions and are not adapted to winter conditions.

At the same time, Russian cars do not have such problems. Kirill Ivanov, director for the purchase and sale of used cars at Wagner Auto Group, noted that against the backdrop of sanctions and an increase in the exchange rate, the situation with the import of affordable cars, including used ones, will worsen.

Earlier it was reported that in March, the Russians spent 184.9 billion rubles on the purchase of new cars – compared to February, spending increased by more than 28 percent.