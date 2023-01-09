ATOR: registration of the Croatian Schengen will cost 114 euros (8600 rubles)

Russian tourists were told how to apply for Schengen visas at Croatian visa centers in Russia. Scheme of the procedure for obtaining explained specialists of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

From January 9, Russians can apply for the Croatian Schengen – this became possible after Croatia entered the Schengen zone from January 1, 2023. So, on the first working day of 2023, the visa centers of the republic in Moscow and 18 other cities began to work.

“The consular fee for persons over 12 years old is 80 euros (about six thousand rubles), the service fee is 27.5 euros (about two thousand rubles), the logistics fee is 6.5 euros (490 rubles). Thus, the registration of the Croatian Schengen will cost 114 euros (8,600 rubles) per applicant,” ATOR said.

To apply for a visa, you must fill out an online application form on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Croatia, and on the appointed day personally submit a passport and a package of documents confirming the purpose of the trip to the visa center. In addition, the applicant submits biometrics (if data for the last 59 months is not available).

The Russians were also reminded that previously issued Croatian national visas do not become Schengen – it is impossible to travel with such a document to other countries of the Schengen Community.

Earlier in December 2022, ATOR specialists explained the nuances of traveling with Croatian national visas after the country officially joined the Schengen zone. For example, after January 1, 2023, the days spent in Croatia will be added to the allowed 180-day period of stay in the Schengen area.