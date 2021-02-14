The head of the Ministry of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov explained the rise in food prices on the air of the program “Characters from Naila Asker-zade” on the channel “Russia-1”. Reported by TASS…

“The reason for such a rise in prices was, in a sense, the successes of our agriculture in recent years. We really became the largest exporter, especially for wheat <...> Producers, when the price rises, it is quite natural to sell where it is higher – it is higher for export, ”the minister explained.

Reshetnikov stressed that after export prices rose, those who buy Russian grain also began to increase the cost. According to him, in this regard, the country first took urgent measures to increase one-time export duties. “Now, on behalf of the president, a permanent mechanism has been created that will make the situation predictable for everyone,” he added.

The head of the department noted that sugar prices have significantly decreased, as there was a large harvest, due to the specifics of the goods, transport costs, market conditions. “This is how the economy works. In the economy, prices change, this is the basis, ”he said.

In December, President Vladimir Putin explained the rise in prices for basic foods in Russia. According to him, he is not associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The head of state said that the pandemic could explain the reduction in production, the release of labor and a decrease in the income of Russians. The increase in the cost of products can be the result of attempts to adjust domestic price tags to match world ones.