Psychologist Mukhortova: rest and work in the country are especially useful for people of intellectual labor

Rest and work in the country are especially useful for people of intellectual labor, assures the doctor, psychologist Svetlana Mukhortova. She explained to the Russians the positive impact of the dacha on health and psyche in an interview with Lenta.ru.

Working at a summer cottage is good not only for the body, but also for mental health, says Mukhortova. Thanks to staying at the dacha, a person becomes more cheerful, he copes with stress more easily.

According to the psychologist, the positive effect is especially noticeable on people whose work is related to intellectual work. “When we replace some processes with others, the psyche switches, rests from routine processes. Such a switch makes it possible to receive additional energy and vitality, ”comments the interlocutor of Lenta.ru.

The visible result of labor is one of the key positive aspects of working in the country, says the psychologist.

See also Mass grave in Bucha, Draghi: “Frightening and unbearable cruelty. The Kremlin cease hostilities " Whether we are planting plants, trimming bushes or digging beds, we see results immediately. This fills with a sense of satisfaction from the work done. In addition, working in the country increases self-confidence. Svetlana Mukhortova psychologist

Often people worry about negative events that have already happened or live in anticipation of what might happen. At the dacha there is a great opportunity to immerse yourself in the present moment as much as possible, Mukhortova assures. This is due to a shift in the focus of attention and allows you to get rid of disturbing thoughts.

Through interaction with nature, a person is filled with strength, achieves moral balance. Svetlana Mukhortova psychologist

Related materials:

Finally, working in the country allows you to temporarily get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, do what you love and be alone with your thoughts and emotions, the psychologist added. Silence, avoidance of informational noise create a state that allows you to understand your true desires and needs. Such being alone with oneself helps to decide on changes, Mukhortova concluded.

Earlier, the doctor Yevgeny Mashkovsky called the cottage a great way to rejuvenate. According to him, working with the earth and plants is a pleasant experience, coupled with physical activity that helps strengthen the body.