The press service of the Ministry of Labor explained to the Russians the new rules for processing payments for children from three to seven years old. You need to apply for a payment in the new amount from April 1 to December 31. Writes about this “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.

According to the department, the amount of the payment will be recalculated as early as January 1, 2021. To do this, you should submit an application on the public services portal or during a personal visit to the MFC. According to the new rules, the size of the payment will depend on the family’s income and will be able to reach 50, 75 and 100 percent of the regional subsistence minimum per child per month, and not a fixed 50 percent, as it was before. On average, these amounts are 5.6 thousand, 8.4 thousand and 11.3 thousand rubles.

The family’s neediness will be determined based on information about income received four months before the payment is due. They will include income from labor and business activities, scholarships, pensions, social benefits, interest on deposits, income from renting out property and alimony.

In 2021, 321.5 billion rubles were allocated for payments for children from three to seven years in 2021, including 276 billion from the federal budget. In total, more than one trillion rubles are planned to be spent on the payment of benefits in the next three years.

Earlier it was reported that families who have recently bought a new car or own three cars at the same time will not receive “children’s” money.

Monthly benefits for children from 3 to 7 years old were introduced by presidential decree from January 1, 2020. Payments started on June 1st. They are received by low-income families. The amount of payments can be 50, 75 or 100 percent of the subsistence level.