In 2022, women and men who have reached the age of 56.5 and 61.5 years, respectively, will be able to receive an old-age insurance pension, a professor at the Department of Finance and Prices of the Russian Economic University named after M. G.V. Plekhanova Yulia Finogenova.

She recalled that in Russia since 2019 there has been an increase in the retirement age with a “step” of six months to a year. By 2028, the retirement age will reach 65 for men and 60 for women.

At the same time, the insurance period required for the appointment of a pension in 2022 is 13 years, the number of pension coefficients must be at least 23.4 points.

Earlier, the expert named two ways to increase pensions without own savings. So, Russians can monetize benefits or retire later. If you retire even five years later, you can get an increase in the insurance pension in the region of 40 percent. However, if inflation in Russia is as high as it is now, these benefits can be negated. In addition, the economist urged to remember that for people over 80 years old, the basic part of the pension is doubled.