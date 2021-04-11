Scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand in an interview with RIA News explained the arrival of anomalous heat in the European part of Russia.

According to him, an area of ​​high pressure passes through the center of European Russia – a well-developed anticyclonic activity. Vilfand explained to the Russians that anticyclones stretched from west to east and between two baric formations, which are called anticyclones. “One is located far to the west, a spur of the Azores anticyclone, the other anticyclone is located in the east of the Asian part of the country,” he said.

The forecaster also noted that, among other things, there is an influx of heat from the south and southwest. According to him, we are talking about real spring. So, the temperature will be much higher than long-term values. “The anticyclone and the snow melted, so the underlying surface immediately gives off heat to the air,” concluded Wilfand.

Earlier, Roman Vilfand called the region with an “incredible” temperature anomaly in the spring. According to him, three weeks earlier it became warmer in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug – the temperature there exceeds 10-12 degrees. This usually happens at the end of April.