SberStrakhovanie: Russians are ready to pay 180,000 rubles for university studies

On average, Russians are ready to pay 180,000 rubles a year for university education, and only 6.5 percent of respondents save for such expenses, should from the results of a survey conducted by SberLife Insurance.

As it turned out, people under the age of 30 (11 percent of respondents) most often save up for studies. Participants in the study estimated their investments in lifelong education at an average of 1.375 million rubles.

SberStrakhovanie noted that the average amount in which Russians estimate the possible costs of annual education at a university has increased by five thousand rubles compared to last year. At the same time, the estimate of the cost of continuing education (previously 1.8 million rubles), as well as the share of survey participants saving for education (10 percent in 2022), has noticeably decreased. In addition, from 34 percent in 2022 to 27.2 percent this year, the share of Russians who believe that learning should be lifelong has decreased.

The study was conducted at the end of June 2023 in 37 Russian cities with a population of more than half a million people with the participation of 11,000 respondents.

Earlier it became known that tuition at leading Russian universities has risen in price in the 2023/24 academic year by an average of 12 percent. Of the top 10 according to the RAEX rating agency, the most significant increase, by 18-22 percent, was the increase in tuition fees at MEPhI, where the programs “information systems and technologies” and “software engineering” now cost students not 286, but 340 thousand rubles in year.