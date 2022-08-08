The quality of footwear available to citizens of the USSR was discussed by the Russians in Telegram– channel “Old Moscow”. A picture of a shoe store window from the 1960s prompted a discussion among netizens.

Followers noted that in the USSR there was no variety of clothes, but domestic products, as a rule, were of high quality. The same was true for shoes. “I was born in the 70s. There were leather shoes, I don’t remember artificial … Yes, there are few models, rough, but there was, ”said one of the netizens.

Many have confirmed that shoes in the Soviet years performed their utilitarian function and were worn regularly. “Artificial in the 90s went. Smelly oilcloth, and socks are generally disposable, ”they shared their memories in the comments.

Some subscribers noted that mods had an alternative. There was no talk of the aesthetics of Soviet products, so stylish shoes or boots had to be “gotten”. “In Moscow in the 60s and 70s, you could buy Austrian, German, Finnish, Yugoslav shoes. More expensive, of course, it was necessary to “snatch”, stand in line on the street for a couple of hours”, “And I remember how girls we stood in line for shoes. We didn’t care whether it was artificial leather or natural, we wanted elegant, fashionable shoes or boots, imported ones were like that, ”the network users recalled.

Previously, netizens called the main advantage of shoes and clothing in the USSR: “indestructibility.”