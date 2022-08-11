Another subscriber under the post said that now for such money in Moscow it will no longer be possible to have a full meal. “Lunch from 199 rubles, now you can’t find this anymore,” he wrote.

He was objected that for less than 200 rubles in Moscow you can dine in fast food restaurants. So, according to the user, you can buy a hamburger in a popular establishment for 55 rubles, french fries – for 79 rubles, and choose black tea for 55 rubles as a drink, the total bill will be 189 rubles.

Also, one of the users in the comments suggested that Moscow residents go for cheap meals in the southeast of Russia. “In Saratov, you can have a great lunch in the canteen for 170 rubles. Soup – 50 rubles a plate, buckwheat with sausage – 65 rubles, a piece of bread – 5 rubles, coleslaw – 30 rubles and compote – 20 rubles, ”the Russian named the prices.

Previously, Russians were surprised by breakfasts in the Kremlin canteen from the times of the USSR.