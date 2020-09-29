The volume of over 90 days overdue debts of Russians – individuals set a record since the end of 2016. About it testify data of the Bank of Russia.

In August 2020, the figure increased by 5.3 percent and exceeded 1 trillion rubles as of September 1. The share of “bad” loans among Russians continued to grow. By early September, it increased by 0.2 percentage points and amounted to 5.4 percent (the level of the beginning of 2019). According to the regulator, the total volume of retail loans in the last month of the summer increased by 1.9 percent and amounted to 18.8 trillion rubles.

Earlier it was reported that in Russia, since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the volume of overdue consumer loans rose to a record since the end of 2018. At the end of August 2020, the Russians did not return cash loans for 570.05 billion rubles. We are talking about debts for which there have been no payments for more than 90 days. In August, the growth was 5 percent, while before that the figure was within 2-3 percent.