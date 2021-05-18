The police detained a 30-year-old resident of Bashkiria, who, intoxicated while driving a VAZ, knocked down two teenagers and fled, informs regional administration of the SK of Russia.

According to the investigation, late in the evening on May 15, a drunk driver ran into teenagers 13 and 14 years old walking along the edge of the carriageway. The minors received injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized. After the incident, the suspect fled the scene, but was soon detained by residents of the village of Yamashi and handed over to police officers.

Investigators interrogate eyewitnesses and examine the identity of the suspect. The defendant in the case is in custody, according to the Bashkir Investigative Committee.

A criminal case was initiated against the detainee under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Violation of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles, resulting in negligence causing serious harm to human health, committed by a person in a state of intoxication, associated with leaving the place of its commission.”

The investigation of the criminal case is under the control of the leadership of the Republic’s Investigation Department.