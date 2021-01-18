The Russians who have recovered from COVID-19 are faced with such unusual consequences of the disease as dizziness, back pain and alcohol intolerance. They described these symptoms in a closed group “Atypical coronavirus” in Facebook…

“For the seventh month now I have been constantly (…) dizzy, no treatment helps. An accurate diagnosis was not made, neurologists say that this is due to depression, his hands have already dropped and there is no hope of recovery, “admitted one of the subscribers.

Another member of the group said that she suffered the coronavirus in October and still suffers from back pain. She underwent an MRI of the brain and spine, but doctors also failed to establish the exact cause of the woman’s condition. “Doctors shrug their shoulders, physiotherapy is ineffective. Feelings of a stake between the shoulder blades, a crunch in the joints, ”she said.

Another subscriber unexpectedly encountered alcohol intolerance after suffering an infection a month and a half ago. “Now I can’t drink alcohol, after that it becomes very bad: my heart is beating very hard, it feels like I’m going to faint… I called an ambulance twice, they said, an aggravation of neurosis,” she wrote.

Earlier, occupational therapist Maria Maltseva said that patients with COVID-19 may experience delirium. Also, a number of infected patients have psychomotor agitation. In addition, the specialist noted, the coronavirus in a certain way affects those who are only afraid of getting infected.