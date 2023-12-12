In Yakutia, men decided to swim in the open air in 50-degree frost

In Yakutsk, Russians decided to swim in an open-air pond in 50-degree frost. The corresponding video was published Telegram-Newsach/Dvach channel.

The footage shows the author of the video showing a thermometer hanging on the street. The mark on it dropped below minus 50 degrees. He then turns the focus to two men who want to plunge into the hole, which has already begun to become covered with ice. One of the Russians goes down the stairs into the water.

“A walrus from Novokuznetsk and a walrus from Yakutsk. We already have a hole in the ice,” said the author of the video.

The previous morning in the village of Kurai in the Altai Republic, the thermometer dropped to a record minus 58 degrees. Local residents published photographs of birds falling dead from the cold. Weather services record other temperature indicators.