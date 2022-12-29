“Kommersant”: New Year’s spending of Russians was minimal in five years

Spending by Russians before the New Year was the lowest in five years. The newspaper reports “Kommersant” with reference to the Tinkoff Kassa study. According to statistics, the largest number of purchases are made on December 30, and on this day in 2022, spending can decrease by 24 percent.

The mood of buyers is affected not only by the departure of foreign brands from the Russian market, but also by less active seasonal promotions and sales. This year, analysts predict, spending will exceed weekdays by only 44 percent. For comparison, in 2019-2021, Russians spent on December 30, at the peak of pre-New Year demand, 68 percent more than on ordinary days.

According to a recent study by the First OFD, Russians cut spending on New Year preparations by 17 percent in December, spending almost two billion rubles (1.8 billion). Most of all (by a third) the expenses for the purchase of Christmas trees and Christmas tree decorations decreased. Over the two decades of December, Russians spent about 675 million rubles (less by 31 percent) on the purchase of Christmas trees and New Year’s decor, and 290 million rubles (minus 36 percent) on Christmas decorations. At the same time, the Russians spent 3.2 times more money on the purchase of candles than a year ago.