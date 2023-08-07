A photo session in the style of the 80s of the last century was arranged by TV presenter Svetlana Bondarchuk. She published the corresponding pictures on her personal page on the social network Instagram, which is banned in the Russian Federation and owned by the American company Meta Platforms Inc. (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia).

“I remembered the make-up I did at 18: pink lips, blue eyeliner and eyebrows much darker than hair color,” commented the celebrity. She posed in a dress with a floral print, complemented the image with bracelets and rings.

“What a terrible photo”, “Now it makes you very old”, “As if your husband Seryozha was made up and dressed up in a dress”, “For the first time such unsuccessful photos”, “The figure is cool, but the photo with makeup is not very”, “Ugly ”, “It doesn’t suit you”, “Nightmare,” the fans wrote.

Earlier, 54-year-old Svetlana Bondarchuk showed a figure in a swimsuit.