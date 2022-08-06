Russians confessed their love for Soviet records in the comments under the published in Telegram– channel “Old Moscow” photo of the store of the famous company “Melody”.

“Melody record store on Kalinin Avenue immediately after opening, 1970,” wrote the author of the post. Many netizens recalled how they visited this place during the years of the USSR or a little later, and said that they did not leave without shopping.

“It was a cool place”, “What a wonderful music there was”, “In the late 1980s, I worked at a factory and bought a record from every paycheck. They cost two and a half rubles each”, “I was there a couple of times in the mid-1990s. I stuck out for half a day and left without a monthly salary, but with full hands of everything, everything, ”the users shared.

One of the participants in the discussion said that her husband has been collecting records for many years and keeps his collection to this day. “He doesn’t let us touch them, because he treats them very carefully. He thinks that listening to records on a turntable is incomparable, ”she wrote. Another user said that he keeps records despite the lack of a player.

Several people remembered how they loved to listen to fairy tales and collections of children’s songs on Melodiya records.

Earlier, Muscovites confessed their love for book sales on the streets. “Rumbling through them is a special thrill,” said one of the participants in the discussion that unfolded on the network.