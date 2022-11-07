Survey “Rosgosstrakh”: the cost of medical services in Russia for the year increased by an average of 15 percent

The Russians complained about the increase in the cost of medical services over the past year, writes RBC with reference to the results of a survey by Rosgosstrakh.

The company conducted a study in October, 1,200 citizens over 18 years old in all federal districts took part in it. Approximately half of Russians (46 percent) said that the price of medicine for the year increased by 5-10 percent. About a quarter of respondents (28 percent) noted a 10-15 percent increase in prices.

The cost of medical services has grown the most in those areas where a lot of imported consumables are used, said Olga Kuptsova, Deputy Director of the Department of Methodology and Underwriting of VMI at Rosgosstrakh. In particular, the cost of dental and orthodontist services has risen by 20-30 percent.

It was in this area that the respondents most often complained about rising prices (76 percent). 52 percent said they thought the cost of plastic surgery was high. The services of specialists in reproductive medicine (27 percent) and surgeons (23 percent) were also called expensive. About a quarter of Russians (27 percent) admitted that they think the prices for ultrasound and MRI are high.

Rosgosstrakh also found out how much Russians spend on healthcare per year. Every fifth respondent (21 percent) stated that such expenses amount to no more than 5,000 rubles. A third (31 percent) spends between 5,000 and 10,000 on medical services. Another quarter (24 percent) said that they spend 10-20 thousand for these purposes, 11 percent named the amount of 20-50 thousand.

At the same time, the majority of respondents (66 percent) admitted that they had to save money for complex medical procedures. One in five have enough current income to pay for such services immediately.

In early November, SuperJob found that nearly half of Russians (47 percent) had no savings for a rainy day. In addition, it turned out that most citizens plan their expenses for a minimum period. Almost every fifth (18 percent) respondent admitted that, having lost his income, he could live on the accumulated money for one or two months, and 15 percent – less than a month.