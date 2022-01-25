Resident of Moscow Facebook-group “Yasenevo. Neighbors ”complained about the invasion of bedbugs in her apartment and received advice.

“In a rented apartment, bugs ate. Ordered twice, and all to no avail! One money scam! Maybe someone successfully fought this infection? she addressed the subscribers of the community.

Followers supported the woman, confirming the problem. “We have in the next entrance, too, are found. Now this is a widespread problem due to the increased level of visitors”, “Some kind of bedbug epidemic in Moscow. A friend in Novogireevo too! ”, Wrote netizens.

Other users shared their experience in the fight against insects. “For about 10 years, visitors lived in a neighboring apartment, and we also suffered from bedbugs. Firms were called, enough for six months, and there were also divorces. And then we were advised the drug “Bedbug”, it costs about 300 rubles. You yourself breed and process the entire apartment from the spray gun. Especially the bed, mattresses, armchairs and behind the paintings. Since then, we have forgotten to think about bedbugs! ”,“ I coped with the steam generator, the main thing is to find a nest ”,“ I had to throw out the sofa and then treat the apartment with Kombat, and everyone was happy, ”commentators wrote recommendations for removing parasites.

Earlier, a Muscovite complained about the Christmas tree with bedbugs. She said that she bought a tree in a chain store.