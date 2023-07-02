RBC: Russians complained about the confiscation of cars with Russian numbers in Germany

In Germany, cars with Russian numbers began to be confiscated from Russians, explaining this by sanctions. Several people have already complained about the confiscation of property in a European country, writes RBC.

Such actions on the part of German customs officials are a rough reading of the sanctions rules, according to which it is impossible to export cars from Russia to the European Union, says Sergey Glandin, a lawyer and partner at BGP Litigation. “But export is a slightly different story, this is when a person arrives on the territory of another country and wants it there (a car – approx. “Tapes.ru”) to sell,” the expert explained.

Vladislav Starzhenetsky, Associate Professor at the Department of International Law at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, agrees with him. He called the confiscation of cars from Russians a fundamental violation of property rights and a manifestation of a very original interpretation of European sanctions.

There are at least two cases of seizure of cars from Russians in Germany. One of them happened to Ivan Koval, who has been living in the country for some time. According to him, the customs officer checked the documents and admitted that they were in order, but the car was arrested anyway, explaining this with sanctions.

The man admitted that such an interpretation of the rules may be related to the peculiarities of the German language. Koval noted that in the English version of EU regulation 833/2014, the words import and export are used, in German there are similar words (importieren, exportieren), but the more official version is einführen and ausführen. They mean not only “import” and “export”, but also “import” and “export”.

According to the Russian, he was not going to sell the car and intends to go to court. “If the prosecutor’s office takes the side of the customs and imposes a fine, I am not ready to pay any fines, because I know that I am right,” Koval added.

Earlier it was reported that it became more difficult for Russians to get a Schengen visa to all European countries. According to experts, the approval of the document began to depend on the identity of the applicant. Among the countries that are most willing to issue Schengen to Russians, experts have indicated France, Germany, Italy and Greece. However, visa applications are now being considered for a very long time.