Investor Volkova advises bargaining and using tax deductions when buying an apartment

Bargaining and tax deductions will help Russians save when buying an apartment. Ways to get better housing named in an interview with News.ru, investor Tatyana Volkova.

Against the backdrop of a significant drop in demand in the real estate market, buyers have the opportunity to seriously bring down the cost through bargaining, the expert said. So, the difference in price can be more than 10 million rubles. Volkova noted that the basis for bargaining could be not only a drop in demand, but also the discovery of any shortcomings during the inspection of the apartment.

In the event that housing is purchased on credit, the interlocutor of News.ru recommends that you carefully read all the available interest rates on the market. Volkova emphasizes that even a difference of 0.5 percent can seriously affect the costs of the buyer. She also advises to study the topic of life insurance, because in this area the cost of services can vary by half.

The specialist also recommended using any available tax deductions when buying a home on credit. “To do this, you need to submit documents to the tax office and reimburse the same 13 percent for the purchase of an apartment and for the interest paid on the mortgage, if you use credit leverage,” the investor explained.

She also advised to draw up a clear checklist, which would include all the conditions necessary for the buyer. When analyzing the object, Volkova urged to study it properly, assessing its location, distance from the city center and the metro, if any. According to her, all these factors can significantly affect the cost of the apartment.

