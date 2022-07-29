IT expert Kazantsev called storing data on media a way to reduce the risk of their theft

Information security expert of the League of Digital Economy Artem Kazantsev named ways to reduce the risks of information theft from the phone. The corresponding comment of the IT specialist was received by Lenta.ru.

“The simplest thing is to always keep your smartphone physically safe, hide it from strangers and not leave it in public places,” Kazantsev said. He also advised using strong passwords for sensitive applications and storing personal data on removable media that cannot be accessed remotely.

Kazantsev noted that when buying a phone, you need to make sure that the device is well protected. “For example, the iPhone has the function of remote destruction of all data from the phone, remote blocking or even location tracking in case of loss or theft,” the expert emphasized.

The specialist added that the phone can not only be hacked, but also stolen. To minimize the damage, he recommended setting up a screen lock so that an attacker could not easily get to personal data.

“Set a password for the SIM card so that the thief does not find out the phone number with which it is possible to log in to applications, social networks, instant messengers,” Kazantsev also advised. In addition, he said that the files in the phone can be encrypted in advance so that if the phone is locked, they cannot be accessed.

Earlier, RTK-Solar analysts talked about a way to come up with strong passwords for accounts. Experts called uniqueness one of the main requirements for a password. As explained in RTK-Solar, each password should be used for only one account.