Prime: buying flights abroad will be cheaper on Tuesday and Wednesday

It is most profitable to buy tickets abroad on Tuesday or Wednesday, said Elena Shelekhova, head of the press service for OneTwoTrip travel planning service. With her advice, she shared in an interview with the Prime agency.

The expert explained that the cost of tickets depends on fluctuations in the exchange rate, and every Wednesday there is an update of the data that airlines are guided by. She clarified that the rate is set by the one with which the exchanges closed on Monday. “Therefore, if the ruble has fallen, then on Wednesday the tickets will rise in price, and it is better to buy them on Tuesday, and if the ruble has grown, then it is worth postponing the purchase until Wednesday,” Shelekhova said.

The specialist also gave recommendations to tourists planning to travel around Russia. According to her, they should prepare in advance for the trip and purchase plane tickets 3-6 months in advance. However, Shelekhova added, a bargain can be made even a couple of months before departure, since at this time airlines adjust prices based on the estimated flight load.

In addition, she continued, one should consider different options during the selection of flights, and not be tied to specific destinations. “Experienced travelers specifically buy tickets with a long transfer to see another city for free,” the expert said.

Earlier, Russians were advised to buy air tickets at night on weekdays. In addition, they were urged to pay attention to promotions or special offers from airlines, thanks to which you can save on tickets.