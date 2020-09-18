The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand told the Russians the timing of the onset of Indian summer in an interview with RIA News…

According to him, in the Central Federal District of the country, Indian summer is expected from next week. He noted that on Friday, September 18, the temperature will drop to 11-13 degrees Celsius, but from the beginning of the new week, the pressure will begin to rise. Wilfand added that up to 20 degrees Celsius is expected.

“We can say that we are predicting an Indian summer: cool, rainy weather will be replaced by warm. For now we can say that until Thursday, ”he said.

Earlier, Wilfand explained that Indian summer can come any day in September or the first decade of October. It is associated with the arrival of the Azov anticyclone, which happens approximately once every two to three years. At the same time, the period of Indian summer is replaced by a lingering bad weather.