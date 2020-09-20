Weather Center “Phobos” told the Russians the timing of the beginning of Indian summer in the European part of the country. This is stated in a message posted on website center.

According to weather forecasters, warming in the region is expected in the coming week. The reason for this will be the anticyclone, the center of which will move from Central Europe to the Orenburg region. Atmospheric flows will change from north-west to south, they explained. “And portions of Black Sea air will begin to replace the polar cold,” added the center.

It is noted that the temperature these days will be five to seven degrees above the climatic norm, which is comparable to the third decade of August. In particular, up to 17 degrees Celsius is expected in Moscow. Starting from Tuesday, September 22, and until the end of the week, the air can warm up to 23 degrees Celsius, forecasters stressed.

In addition, it will get warmer up to 25 degrees in the Black Earth Region, and up to 30 degrees in the south of Russia. “Thus, after the traditional cold snap, the inhabitants of European Russia will have a long period of sunny, warm and dry weather called Indian summer for the whole week,” concluded Phobos.

Earlier, the head of the situation center of Roshydromet Yuri Varakin told about the timing of the onset of Indian summer in Russia. After September 21, it will come to the north-west of the European part of Russia, and then it will come in the central part of the country.