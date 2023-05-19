Doctor Svetlana Evdokimova called hormonal imbalance the cause of acne in adults

Dermatologist and cosmetologist Svetlana Evdokimova named three main reasons for the appearance of acne in adults to Russians. Her comment leads “Gazeta.ru”.

First of all, the specialist said that acne can occur due to hormonal imbalance. “Acne appears as a result of a malfunction of the sebaceous glands – an increased or decreased secretion of sebum leads to blockage of the excretory ducts and inflammation,” Evdokimova explained.

In addition, according to the expert, malfunctions in the internal organs can also lead to acne on the body. “The skin is a “mirror” of our internal processes. Therefore, the appearance of acne may be the result of an unbalanced diet, as well as disruption of a number of organs and systems. Treatment is often carried out not only by dermatologists and cosmetologists, but also by other specialized specialists, ”the doctor emphasized.

Related materials:

In conclusion, the doctor reminded that the choice of inappropriate cosmetics, improper or insufficient skin cleansing, as well as the frequent use of aggressive care products, including soaps, peels and scrubs, can create a suitable environment for the development of inflammation.

“Only a doctor, taking into account the root cause of the formation of rashes, your hormonal background, skin type, age and other nuances, can offer an effective solution or a combination of methods. You should not independently carry out any procedures at home, ”advised the dermatologist.

In March, Russians were also named acne-causing products. Beautician, dermatovenereologist Shabagi Madieva singled out coffee, sweet, salty, fried foods and fast food among them. In addition, the doctor added dairy products to the list.