“Prime”: lawyer Kiktenko said that certificates from the bank must be kept for three years

HSE Faculty of Law Lecturer Konstantin Kiktenko in an interview with the Prime agency named Russians terms of storage of old documents.

According to Kiktenko, the passport, birth, death, marriage certificates, TIN, medical and pension insurance cards should be “kept forever.” The same applies to documents for real estate, despite the fact that all data in electronic form is in the USRN.

In addition, it is necessary to keep certificates from the bank after closing a mortgage or other loan. Despite the three-year statute of limitations, questions may arise after more years, the lawyer said.

Receipts for payment of housing and communal services should be kept for three years, checks for goods – two weeks, during which a return is possible. Electronics purchase agreements should be kept for at least three years or until the end of the warranty period.

Earlier, the Russians were told about the methods of housing fraud – real estate fraudsters began to use fake QR codes and fake ads on housing search services as methods.