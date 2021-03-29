The hypothetical basic income, thanks to which Russians are ready to leave work, should be significantly higher than the average salary in the country, found out NPF Sberbank, Sberbank Asset Management and the Rambler portal (the survey is available to Izvestia).

So, a quarter of Russians need more than 200 thousand rubles a month to meet their needs, 29% would agree to 100-200 thousand, and every fifth citizen (19%) is ready to live for their own pleasure for 70-100 thousand. few: 50–70 thousand rubles would be enough for 13% of Russians, 30–50 thousand would satisfy 9% of respondents, and 20–30 thousand – only 5%. At the same time, the average salary in Russia in 2020, according to Rosstat, amounted to 51 thousand rubles.

Having received the desired funds, our fellow citizens would fill their free time with travel (28% of respondents gravitate towards this), self-development (20%), favorite hobbies (18%), or completely devote themselves to the family – 26% of Russians spoke in favor of this. Interest in knowledge, sports and self-expression turned out to be somewhat less: 5% of the respondents would like to get another education, 2% would like to improve in sports, and 1% would actively blog.

However, only 19% of Russians are really ready to quit their jobs after receiving a basic income. The rest would prefer a free schedule or full-time work.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

