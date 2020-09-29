The Russians named the salary necessary for a normal life. Reported by RIA News citing a study of the Webbankir platform.

According to the data obtained, the majority of the country’s residents believe that at least 50 thousand rubles should be earned per month. At the same time, a quarter of Russians would like to receive in the range from 70 to 100 thousand rubles. At the same time, 22 percent of citizens are ready to live on 35-50 thousand rubles a month.

The highest demands were among the residents of Moscow. More than a third of the Muscovites surveyed said that they need more than 100 thousand rubles a month. Approximately the same number of respondents said that they want to receive from 70 to 100 thousand rubles a month.

Earlier it was reported that analysts calculated the number of Russians whose salaries fell during the pandemic. The researchers found that this affected more than half of the citizens. According to the data received, 58 percent of citizens have begun to receive less recently. Earnings remained at the same level for 39 percent of the respondents, and only three percent of the respondents said that they began to receive more than before.