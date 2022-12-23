ATOR: travelers with a Croatian visa through the Schengen area are waiting for the cancellation of the document

Russian tourists were told about the nuances of traveling with Croatian national visas after the country’s official entry into the Schengen zone from January 1, 2023. Rules clarified specialists of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

The Russians were reminded that from January 1, 2023, Croatia is a member of the EU, which means that all short-term visas (type C visa) issued before December 31, 2022 will not automatically be equated to Schengen. National visas, if they have not expired, are still valid for entry into the Republic, however, when flying from a third country, they will not be able to enter Greece, France, Italy or Spain.

“Naturally, if a traveler with a Croatian visa entered Croatia, then from this country, at his own peril and risk, he can go on domestic flights or other transport through the Schengen territory,” they called the trick to get into the Schengen zone without a corresponding visa to ATOR. At the same time, experts noted that if the fact of illegal border crossing is revealed, the tourist will face troubles, including cancellation of the document.

It was also clarified that those entering Croatia before December 31, 2022 with a valid multi-Schengen can stay in the country in accordance with the validity of their visa, however, after January 1, 2023, the days spent in Croatia are added to the time of the allowed 180-day period of stay in the Schengen area.

“Third-country nationals holding visas and residence permits of Bulgaria, Cyprus and Romania will no longer be able to enter the territory of the Republic of Croatia from 2023 without a valid Schengen visa (type C visa) or a Croatian national visa (type D visa),” they said. about another innovation in ATOR.

Earlier in December, the Council for Home Affairs and Justice of the European Union (EU) refused to support the decision on the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area. Representatives of the Netherlands and Austria spoke against. At the same time, the EU countries agreed to the accession of Croatia from January 1, 2023.