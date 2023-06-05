Nutritionist Koroleva: to cleanse the intestines, you need a salad of raw beets, cabbage and carrots

To cleanse the intestines, you need to prepare a salad of several raw vegetables, said the general practitioner, nutritionist, doctor of medical sciences Margarita Koroleva. The recipe for the so-called salad-brush she gave Russians in an interview with Moscow 24.

According to Koroleva, for good bowel function, a person needs to eat vegetables that are rich in coarse dietary fiber. “Fiber is not only the best treat for the intestinal flora. Plant fibers are also a brush for the intestines, thanks to which there is a natural release from undigested food debris, ”she explained.

To prepare a cleansing brush salad, which helps to get rid of excess contents in the intestines as comfortably as possible, she suggested from three types of vegetables. “This dish contains beets, white cabbage and carrots. Everything must be raw,” says the Queen. Also, she clarified, turnips, radishes, radishes and greens are rich in dietary fiber.

