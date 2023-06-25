Lawyer Kuderko: a loan issued by fraudsters can be challenged by collecting evidence

A loan issued by fraudsters can be challenged by collecting evidence. About it informed agency “Prime” lawyer Elena Kuderko.

She noted that the attackers draw up a “fake” loan through a bank according to the passport of another person. Leakage of passport data can occur when databases are drained, or when a citizen is forced to provide a scan of his document, for example, when checking into a hotel or applying for a SIM card. Also, in some cases, a copy of the passport is required by carsharing and social networks.

According to the lawyer, in this case it is necessary to collect as much information as possible about the illegal loan. In particular, it is important to find out the bank, the amount of debt, when and how the loan was received, she explained. After that, the lawyer added, you need to contact the police with a statement about fraud, in which you should indicate all the known data, and also report that you did not take a loan and did not know about the debt before.

After submitting an application, it is necessary to report fraud to the bank and request copies of documents for an illegally issued loan, Kuderko continued. You should also find out from which phone they called or sent the application. It is important to hand over the received information and copies of documents to the police.